Alex Jones discusses his late grandmother and how bad vaccines left her paralyzed.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Speed Bump In Banning Human Drivers

Speed Bump In Banning Human Drivers

Special Reports
Comments
California Democrat Admits Family Is Here Illegally

California Democrat Admits Family Is Here Illegally

Special Reports
Comments

Trump’s Message To Iran & ISIS

Special Reports
Comments

SJWs Proclaim The Super Bowl Is Racist

Special Reports
Comments

Alex Jones: ‘I’m Ready To Die For Trump’

Special Reports
Comments

Comments