Conway: Media Is "Emboldening" Violent Rioters

Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has blasted the mainstream media for “emboldening” rioting anarchists, in the wake of the unrest at the University of California in Berkeley.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Conway accused the media of implicitly supporting violence and non-peaceful protest.

“What’s going on out there is what’s going on all across the country,” Conway urged.

“You have protesters who feel very emboldened. They’ve got media cameras following them, they give interviews.”she added.

“I don’t even know if they know what they’re protesting. Really, what is it, the free speech? Having someone on your campus who has a dissenting point of view or wants to present an alternative point of view?” Conway said, referring to Breitbart News editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel an appearance at Berkley due to the reaction.

Conway noted that when the rioters ‘grow up’ they are in for a shock.

“In the real world, when these kids grow up and try to find jobs – which they will in the Trump economy – [they’ll see] life doesn’t work that way, folks.” Conway said.

The rioters took on police after smashing private property, attacking motorists, and setting fires, as a demonstration of their opposition to Yiannopoulos.

UC Berkeley anti-Milo protests right now. pic.twitter.com/d4nVVKU3gS — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) February 2, 2017

Yiannopoulos blamed the cancellation of his appearance on “violent left-wing protestors,” and said that they are “absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

MILO: What's scary is this riot happened on an American campus where you should be able to have differing opinions (via #Tucker) pic.twitter.com/cT8Jgzkegz — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 2, 2017

video has emerged of the rioters attacking bystanders and Trump supporters:

@jwhitey_13 @TuckerCarlson @MMFlint Pro-Trump person attending Milo event attacked by Blk Rock fascist anachist protesters at UC Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/YpJiTDgyJJ — Tommy Morrison (@tonyromano1000) February 2, 2017

My friend was giving an interview when some coward peppersprayed her #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CDpEqDsw2A — janey (@janeygak) February 2, 2017

President Trump responded to the unrest by threatening to cut funding for the University: