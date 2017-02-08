If you’re cooking your rice the wrong way, scientists warn, you could be putting yourself at risk for heart disease, cancer and even chemical poisoning.

Although it may seem hard to believe, not using enough water to flush out excess chemicals in your rice can actually cause big problems, according to recent research and experiments.

So why would the rice you buy at the grocery store have such harsh chemicals in it?

The answer is very simple.

Rice absorbs natural arsenic much more readily than most other plants and crops.

It also incorporates the toxins from pesticides and other industrial toxins in its make-up, meaning simply by cooking a plate of rice, you may be putting yourself and your family at risk.

Andy Meharg, professor of biological sciences at Queen’s University Belfast, tested three common methods of cooking rice on the BBC program “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.”

He found that simply boiling rice with one part rice and two parts water and leaving it until it “steams out” is the most dangerous way of cooking your food–and leaves behind the most toxins.

In order to avoid contamination, experts suggest you soak rice in water the night before you plan to cook it.

This way, you’ll ensure that you’re getting the majority of the toxins out of it.

You can also cook rice with 12 parts water to one part rice, which can reduce toxins up to 80%.

If you eat rice as a staple in your diet, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to how you cook it from now on.

Chronic exposure to arsenic can lead to bladder cancer, lung cancer, heart disease, diabetes, nervous system changes, and can lead to developmental delays in children that regularly consume toxin-laden rice.

According to research, as many as 58% of commercial rice products contain high levels of arsenic in them.

So, although its not possible to know specifically if your dinner will be affected, it is certainly better to be safe than sorry.

It is also suggested that cooking rice in a coffee percolator can help reduce the amount of toxins and arsenic.