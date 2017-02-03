COPS: Woman shoves bloody tampon in protester’s mouth outside abortion clinic

Ashland, Oregon say a woman who is accused of shoving a bloody tampon in a street preacher’s mouth outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic has turned herself in.

After the incident, which was caught on video, Ashland Police issued this alert, first seeking tips on her identity, then naming 21-year-old Valerie Starushok as the culprit.

Video taken on January 27 shows a preacher from Jesus Loves Ministries arguing with a woman outside the clinic.

Moments later, a man who had peddled by on his bicycle came back to also argue with the protester.

Then the video catches someone off camera appearing to assault the preacher.

“Eat this f*cking pad, you (inaudible),” the woman could be heard saying as the camera is jarred.

“Wow … I think I’m actually gonna have to call the police,” the man said. “She just shoved a dirty, bloody tampon in my face.”

He then pursued her on foot before the video ends.

According to Ashland police, Starushok approached the man and “struck him in the face with a wet sanitary napkin,” KOIB reports. She then fled behind the Planned Parenthood building.

Starushok is lodged in the Jackson County Jail on one count of harassment.