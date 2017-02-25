Could Holland DITCH the euro?

Dutch MPs are considering whether the Netherlands could ditch the Euro, after ordering a report on the future of the currency.

The country’s relationship with the single currency is set to be debated in parliament once the findings are published.

The probe, which will also look at how Holland might be able to pull out of the Euro, was prompted by concerns the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates are hurting Dutch savers.

The debate on the Euro will come after the country’s elections in March, which is expected to change the make-up of parliament dramatically.

While most Dutch voters say they favour retaining the Euro, Geert Wilders’ eurosceptic far-right party is expected to make large gains.

