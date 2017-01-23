Could Marijuana Gum Successfully Treat IBS?

IBS, or irritable bowel syndrome, is one of the most common disorders physicians treat and affects 10-15% of the population worldwide.

A Dutch company is trialing cannabis-infused gum to see it can help the millions who suffer with this disorder find some relief for their symptoms.

The company, known as AMIX Biotechnologies, has created a mint-flavored gum, which contains both hemp oil (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

For the first trial at Wageningen University, 40 participants who have previously been diagnosed with IBS, will participate in the trial, giving some marijuana-infused gum and some a placebo.

Doctors and researchers will record whether or not the gum eases symptoms like cramping, bloating, diarrhea, constipation and other issues associated with the disorder.

Each marijuana-infused piece of gum contains 50mg of CBD and participants will be allowed 6 per day during the trial.

The product, which is tentatively named CanChew, has undergone preliminary research where it has been shown to regulate stool and relieve painful colon spasms associated with IBS.

Researchers are optimistic that this new product could also help regulate symptoms of Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis (UC), both of which also negatively effect the gut and cause painful symptoms within the intestinal tract.

Currently, 60% of IBS sufferers are female and young people seem to be afflicted more often, though participants for the new trial range in age from 18-65.

As one of the most common disorders, it is undoubtedly also one of the most common reasons for people to miss work.

Scientists estimate this causes a loss of $21 billion or more per year to the economy.

While AXIM is currently focusing on IBS and hoping to expand its research to other stomach disorders, they also have their eye on using medical marijuana to one day help treat neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc., which is investing in AXIM’s trial, stated: