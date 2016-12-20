Court Releases Search Warrant in Clinton Email Probe

Search warrant filings made public for the first time Tuesday provide a new look at controversial actions the FBI took shortly before the presidential election as the law enforcement agency revived its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email set-up.

The warrant was issued by federal magistrate Kevin Fox in Manhattan on Oct. 30, after the FBI requested permission to search emails contained on a Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The FBI discovered Clinton-related emails on the computer after initially seizing the device during a probe over Weiner’s alleged sexually explicit online exchanges with a minor.

The court filings unsealed Tuesday show that the FBI told Fox that the laptop was likely to contain evidence of illegal possession of classified information, apparently by Weiner or Abedin, although neither has been charged with a crime.

“There is probable cause to believe that the Subject Laptop contains evidence, contraband, fruits, and/or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 793 (e) and (f),” an FBI agent wrote, citing a felony Espionage Act provisions for illegal possessions of classified information.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over 'Elitist' Progressives

Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over ‘Elitist’ Progressives

U.S. News
Comments
Epic Montage Video Illustrates How Badly the Media Failed in 2016

Epic Montage Video Illustrates How Badly the Media Failed in 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Judas Glenn Beck Makes Anti Trump Alliance With Far Left

U.S. News
Comments

Assassination of Russian Ambassador Justified, Liberal Journalist Says

U.S. News
Comments

Families of Orlando Nightclub Shooting Victims Sue Facebook, Twitter and Google

U.S. News
Comments

Comments