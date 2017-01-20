Crowd Boos, Chants 'Lock Her Up!' as Hillary Announced at Inauguration

Some attendees at the 2017 presidential inauguration booed and chanted, “Lock her up!” when losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband stepped on stage.

They announced Bill and Hillary at #inauguration and the crowd began chanting "Lock Her Up!" — Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) January 20, 2017

Crowd booed an chanted "lock her up" when Hillary Clinton was introduced. pic.twitter.com/1HFKMR7c0q — Kendra Penningroth (@KPenningroth) January 20, 2017

Omg "did I just hear lock her up?" 😂😂😂 — Lady America🇺🇸👸🏾 (@TYRAVOICE) January 20, 2017

Crowd boos and chants "LOCK HER UP" when Hillary and bill clintons names are called #Inauguration — Melanie Metzman (@melanie_metzman) January 20, 2017

The crowd on the mall booed when the jumbotron showed a close-up shot of Hillary Clinton at #Inauguration https://t.co/1dvY5lxdKo — gpbnews (@gpbnews) January 20, 2017

In between Pence and Trump's swearing-ins, a man in the crowd screamed "lock her up" — loud and clear on the @CBS telecast. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 20, 2017

The trashy #MAGA folks chanted "lock her up" as Hillary and Bill were announced. She was right to call them deplorables. — Drew (@FigDrewton) January 20, 2017

Some in crowd chanting LOCK HER UP as Hillary Clinton arrives — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 20, 2017

TVs on the mall flashed an image of Clinton, triggering boos and chants of "lock her up." #inauguration — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) January 20, 2017

