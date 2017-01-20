Crowd Boos, Chants 'Lock Her Up!' as Hillary Announced at Inauguration

Some attendees at the 2017 presidential inauguration booed and chanted, “Lock her up!” when losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband stepped on stage.

Also watch: Bill Caught Looking At Ivanka


