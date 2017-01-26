Cuba Ready to Work with Trump, but Raul Castro Warns to Respect his Country's Independence

President Raul Castro expressed Cuba’s willingness to work with President Donald Trump but warned his country would not concede any of its sovereignty.

Castro made the comments at a summit of Latin American and Caribbean leaders in the Dominican Republic that was dominated by talk of Trump’s immigration and trade policies.

‘Cuba and the United States can cooperate and live together in a civilized manner,’ Castro said Wednesday.

Castro said Cuba was willing to continue normalizing relations with Washington but his country would not ‘make concessions inherent to its independence and sovereignty’ to achieve this.

