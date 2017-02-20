Culturally Enriched Malmo, Sweden is the Most Dangerous City in Western Europe

Multicultural Malmo, Sweden is the most dangerous city in western Europe according to newly released figures, debunking mainstream media claims that Donald Trump is lying when he focuses on the Scandinavian country as an example of the perils of mass immigration.

Trump was ridiculed by the media after referring to an “incident” in Sweden that happened on Friday night. Trump later clarified his remarks, insisting that he actually meant to refer to Sweden’s soaring violent crime rate.

This led to an onslaught of propaganda claiming that mass immigration has had no negative impact on Sweden, including a Sky News report that asserted, “Sweden’s crime rate has fallen since 2005, despite the country taking in hundreds of thousands of immigrants from war-torn countries such as Iraq and Syria.”

The facts suggest otherwise.

According to statistics analyzed by the Sydsvenskan newspaper, Malmo has a “murder index” of 3.4 when homicides for one hundred thousand inhabitants are taken into account, a “a very high figure” according to the report.

This compares to bigger but less dangerous cities in western Europe like Paris (1.8), London (1.3), Copenhagen (1.1) and Berlin (1.0).

Having recorded 11 murders in 2016, Malmo is easily the most dangerous city in the entire Nordic region.

Mass riots, torching of vehicles and sexual assaults have become routine in Malmo and other cities since Sweden opened its doors to mass immigration. The influx of new migrants as a result of the refugee crisis has only made the situation worse.

The situation in Sweden is so dire that even some Somali immigrants are considering returning home, saying that areas of some Swedish cities are more dangerous than their notorious homeland.

Malmo is the perfect example of what happens when mass immigration is allowed to swamp a city. Malmo is now known as “Sweden’s Chicago”.

43% of the population are from a foreign background, with the largest contingent of immigrants coming from Iraq.

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

Areas of Malmo like Rosengard are 90% Muslim. Last year, Chief Superintendent Torsten Elofsson retired after serving 42 years on the Malmo police force.

“Malmo is infamous for explosions. Yet thankfully nobody has been killed by the explosions yet – some of them are just used to frighten people,” Elofsson told Breitbart. “We had one case in Rosengard where a group were given a court order to leave an apartment because they were a disturbance for the neighbours. And then suddenly hand grenades and explosions outside the office of the real estate company.”

Elofsson said immigration has caused a crime surge in Malmo, with migrants comprising the “majority” of people being arrested in the city. Police are afraid to visit some “no-go” areas because their vehicles are attacked.

One electricity maintenance company even announced that it could no longer serve customers in Malmo due to safety concerns over its employees.

Although Sweden’s de facto official religion is political correctness, with hard crime stats being censored by authorities for fear of causing offense, the situation is so dire that people on the inside are finally beginning to speak out.

Earlier this month, veteran police officer Peter Springare blew the whistle on how almost all of the serious crimes in his city were being carried out by Muslims.

Springare revealed that the crimes he is processing, which include rape, assault, violence against police, drug trafficking and murder, were almost exclusively committed by someone named “Mohammed” or a variation of that name. The suspects were also invariably from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Somalia, or Syria.

After his Facebook post received media attention, Springare was hit with an internal investigation on the grounds of “racial agitation”.

Springare’s warning was backed up by Gothenburg police officer Tomas Åsenlöv, who revealed that cops were being told to implement Code 291 rules to hide “all information about the immigration-related crime.”

If the establishment left really wants to hijack Trump’s gaffe about a Swedish “incident” to start an argument about the wonderful impact mass immigration has had on Sweden, it’s going to lose….badly.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.