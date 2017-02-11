Customer Armed with Handgun Shoots Assault Suspect in Local Party Store

HOLLAND, Mich. – A man who walked into a party store on the lakeshore ended up breaking up an assault late Thursday night by shooting the suspect. Police say he was legally carrying his firearm and acted in self defense.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the Columbia Ave One Stop in Holland.

Police say a 29-year-old male suspect was assaulting a woman in the store when another customer entered the building.

“The female did state that she was in fear for her life and felt like she’s going to be beat to death,” Keith Mulder, a captain with the Holland Public Safety said.

