CVS Unveils Generic EpiPen at One Sixth the Price of the Name Brand

In his 35 years as a pediatrician, Mahesh Verma said there have been few things more difficult than telling parents about a drug that could save their child’s life, knowing that it might be one they simply can’t afford.

That’s what he routinely had to do when a child needed an EpiPen, which can cost more than $600 for a two-pack that expires every year.

Now his patients will have a cheaper choice, because CVS on Thursday announced it is selling a rival, generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen at about a sixth the price.

