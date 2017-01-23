David Cameron says he Names Birds after Boris Johnson before Shooting Them

Image Credits: flickr, gpaumier.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has said he names birds after Boris Johnson and Michael Gove before shooting them. 

Mr Cameron, a keen game shooter, has revealed he relishes imagining the pheasants he shoots are named “Boris” or “Michael”, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Cameron was asked how he fills his days having left No 10. He replied: “I have used the extra time to take up shooting again.

“I find that when I shoot a few Borises and Michaels I feel a whole lot better.”

