DC: 'Full-Scale Panic' Setting In On Eve Of Trump Presidency

The establishment is freaking out over the prospect Donald Trump could actually “drain the swamp.”

From The New York Times:

…here in the District of Columbia, where 91 percent of voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton, “full-scale panic” is setting in, said John Feehery, a Republican strategist and Trump enthusiast. Leslie Harris, a liberal Democratic lawyer, uses war imagery: “I feel like my city is about to be invaded.” Washington has always been a chameleon of a city, accustomed to remaking itself when the White House changes hands. But as Mr. Trump’s inaugural draws near, in a nation so deeply divided that it seems the political middle has entirely disappeared, perhaps no place in America feels as unsteady and on edge as the capital, which Mr. Trump calls “the swamp.” With his 6 a.m. Twitter blasts and chaos-sowing style — and a roster of conservative Cabinet picks eager to do an about-face on President Obama’s policies — Mr. Trump has upended the city’s rhythms and jangled its nerves. The White House press corps is fighting to keep its work space in the West Wing. High-powered lobbyists worry their clients will turn up in his Twitter feed. Civil servants, many of them working class, say he knows nothing about running a bureaucracy. “We don’t know exactly what to expect from Trump, except that he’s combative,” said Robert Dallek, a presidential biographer, who has lived here for 20 years. And furthermore, Mr. Dallek complained, “It’s offensive to be called a swamp.”

If all goes as planned, we’ll soon have a Republican President, House, Senate, Supreme Court and the majority of local legislatures.

While the establishment media and Republican and Democrat elite are doing everything in their power to undermine Trump, it’s all failing miserably.

This is the dawn of a new age.