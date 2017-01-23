DC Police Wore "P***y Hats" in Support of Soros-Linked Protest

Several members of the Metropolitan Police Department of DC were observed wearing pink “pussy hats” in support of the Soros-linked anti-Trump “Women’s March” that gripped the capitol following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The photos, obtained by The Daily Caller, appear to show several police officers assisting people with passing through the crowd of protestors while another group of officers wearing pink “pussy hats” were taking pictures with protestors.

The hats were knitted and distributed as part of the Pussyhat Project, which sought to call attention to the “mistreatment” of women in our society.

“Women, whether transgender or cisgender, are mistreated in this society,” the group said. “In order to get fair treatment, the answer is not to take away our pussies, the answer is not to deny our femaleness and femininity, the answer is to demand fair treatment.”

DC cops posted across from White House are wearing pink pussyhats and posing for photos with marchers. Big cheers from crowd. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/BCP6DO2lQp — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) January 21, 2017

Images of DC police officers wearing attire sympathetic to the protestors are especially telling given reports by Alex Jones and the Infowars field crew that Black Lives Matter protestors were allowed to assault women attempting to pass through ticketing lines for Trump’s inauguration.

While the protests across the country were depicted by the mainstream media as grassroots-inspired “Women’s Marches,” photos and video of the marches show signs promoting many far-left causes, including Black Lives Matter, LGBT rights and climate change.

A report revealed that globalist billionaire George Soros has close relationships with at least 56 of the march’s organizers, including Planned Parenthood, the National Resource Defense Council, MoveOn.org, the National Action Network, the American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Linda Sarsour, head of the Arab American Association of New York and a major organizer of the so-called Women’s March on Washington, was observed taking photos with a Salah Sarsour, a member of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and a former Hamas operative jailed by Israel in the 1990s, at a conference in Chicago last month.

While she has not definitively confirmed that they are related, despite sharing a surname, Linda Sarsour has acknowledged in the past that she has several cousins who are serving jail time in Israel for their ties to Hamas. She has made no secret of her own support for implementing Sharia law in the United States.