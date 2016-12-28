De Blasio Spokesman Says He'll Send Trump A Bill For Trump Tower Evacuation

Yesterday, part of Trump Tower was evacuated after someone mistook a bag of abandoned toys for a suspicious package. Trump was busy in Florida tweeting about unrelated matters at the time, but the NYPD still moved fast to make sure everyone (Team Trump included) was safe. Still, the city has more important stuff to blow its budget on (like protecting the immigrants Trump wants to kick out), and so de Blasio’s spokesperson “joked” on Twitter that he’ll send Trump a bill for the evacuation.

Trump Tower was cleared out at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, after the sinister toys were discovered in the building’s atrium near Nike Town. The scene was declared all clear shortly after 5, but a brief panic did ensue:

Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House press secretary in the coming New World Order, tweeted that he was safe and sound following the evacuation, and thanked the NYPD:

Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm. Thanks NYPD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 27, 2016

And de Blasio spokesperson Eric Phillips was quick to respond:

No problem. We'll send you the bill. https://t.co/mxbUqzgHds — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 27, 2016

