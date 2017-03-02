Deep State Asks Spy Behind Fake News 'Pissgate' Dossier to Testify Against Trump

The British spy behind the infamous ‘pissgate’ dossier – in which it was alleged without absolutely no evidence that Donald Trump hired Russian hookers to urinate on a bed slept in by the Obamas – has been invited to testify against Trump in front of the Senate.

Before the election, ex-British Intelligence officer Christopher Steele was tasked with building a file on Trump in an effort to prove the president had ties with the Russian government.

Steele’s dossier, leaked last month, was initially reported on by CNN before BuzzFeed published the entire 35-page report, prompting widespread ridicule given that the bizarre claims were backed up by absolutely zero evidence.

In the dossier, Steele asserts that Trump hired Russian prostitutes “perform a Golden Showers urination show” on a bed in the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel where Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept during an official trip to Russia.

Steele has now been approached to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Trump’s alleged links with Russia.

“Mr Steele’s friends say it is currently unlikely he would be willing to travel to the US. But it is understood Democrats – as well as some Republicans – in Congress are prepared to facilitate discreet initial meetings in the UK or on other neutral territory,” reports the Independent.

The Independent does not reveal the identity of those who have asked Steele to testify, although it should be noted that it was John McCain who sent an intermediary to London in November last year to collect the dossier so it could be handed to FBI director James Comey.

This represents yet another move by the deep state to sabotage Trump’s administration by fanning hyperbolic hysteria about connections to Russia with zero proof to back up the claims.

That agenda, combined with the constant drumbeat of contrived outrage from the left, has already forced General Michael Flynn to step down and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigation earlier today.

As we reported earlier, Barack Obama has set up a nerve center two miles from the White House in which he and a team of advisors are plotting to topple Trump by forcing him to resign or be impeached.

