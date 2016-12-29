Obama & Kerry aren’t working on a legacy with their parting shot at Israel.

They’re laying the foundation for the Democrat Party’s future with Obama.

Even though over 1,000 state offices have been lost by the Democrats under Obama, the party is not changing direction but doubling down on its realignment, pivoting from Jews who have been a key part of their coalition, and toward Muslims.

Obama is also setting up a conflict between the U.S. and the U.N. as he stokes the fire of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.


