Democrats Boo Trump Proposal to Give a Voice to Victims of Immigrant Crime

During President Trump’s address to congress on Tuesday, the Democrats booed his proposal to give a voice to victims of immigrant crime.

“We must support the victims of crime,” Trump said. “I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims.”

“The office is called VOICE,” he said. “Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests.”

The Democrats were heard booing loudly in response.