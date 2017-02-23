Dems Organizing Anti-Trump Protests in MEXICO

The overseas arm of the Democratic Party is responsible for organizing a protest in Mexico as a pair of U.S. cabinet secretaries visit the country.

Democrats Abroad, the “official Democratic Party arm for the millions of Americans living outside the United States,” is organizing a protest outside the American embassy in Mexico City in response to a visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

“Democrats Abroad Mexico and other progressive organizations like the Women’s March and Bridges to Understanding have created a petition” demanding Tillerson “meet with U.S. citizens who hold opposing views while he visits Mexico City to talk with Mexican government officials,” read a posting on The Action Network, a left-wing website for activists to post information on protests and rallies.

“If we are not given a meeting with Secretary Tillerson we will deliver a letter to the U. S. Embassy at 2 pm on Thursday, February 23, and will hold a quiet and respectful demonstration on the public space in front of the embassy. Mark your calendar and be ready to to attend on a moment’s notice.”

The petition, posted on the far-left website MoveOn.org, received approximately 1,430 signatures.

“As no one else, those of us Americans who are concerned about these policies, and who also make our homes in Mexico, are in a unique position to provide the Secretary of State a viewpoint that he might not receive in Washington, D.C.” the petition said. “We call on Secretary Tillerson to meet with us at a time and place of his convenience during his visit.”

Doug Hall, listed as both the organizer of the protest and the creator of the petition, has been cited in Mexican news outlets as an employee with Democrats Abroad.

Democrats Abroad Mexico is chaired by Jodie Quinnell, who served as a delegate for Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders handedly defeated Clinton in the Democrats Abroad primary, including in Mexico where he earned 848 votes compared to Clinton’s 535.

The Republican Party’s formal organization dedicated to outreach among Americans living abroad, Republicans Abroad, dissolved in 2013, leaving individual country chapters to fend for themselves as independent entities.