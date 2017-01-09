Dermatologists Find a Way to Prevent Scarring

Image Credits: Bob M/Flickr.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine have broken ground on a promising new treatment method that could vastly improve the way our wounds heal and minimize the appearance of visible scars.

As scientists continue to explore the most feasible applications of regenerative medicine, a research team at Penn, joined by partners from the Pikus Laboratory for Developmental and Regenerative Biology at the University of California, Irvine, have turned to fat cells as an organic building block for recovery.

When the body responds to a nasty cut or laceration, its natural response is to initiate healing with myofibroblasts, a cell type that secretes a smooth muscle protein and contracts the injury site to form a scar. Since this repair process does not generate any hair follicles, scar tissue forms with an appearance that stands out from the rest of the skin.

