Despite Rise of Trump, Dems Go Hard Left Under New Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the selection of former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez to chair the Democratic National Party and Rep. Keith Ellison as deputy chair, the Democratic Party has abandoned its traditional liberal base, taking instead a hard-left turn toward becoming a European-styled democratic-socialist party with marginal relevance to mainstream U.S. politics.

Perez is an open-border La Raza radical whose roots trace back to the Alinsky-style “community organizing” made famous by Barack Obama.

Ellison, the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2007, is a Black Muslim who distanced himself from Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam in 2006 when he decided to run for Congress.

La Raza is known for advocating that Mexico can rightfully claim legitimate sovereignty over large sections of the American Southwest – including California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

La Raza activists believe the American Southwest was seized illegally by the United States in the 1800s from the indigenous Indians and Latinos who formed a mythical nation La Raza activists identify as “Atzlan.”

From 1995 to 2000, Perez served on the board of “Casa de Maryland,” a Hispanic advocacy group also affiliated with La Raza.

In 2009, serving as Maryland’s labor secretary, Perez joined students to urge the Maryland Legislature to approve a bill granting in-state tuition rates to illegal immigrants.

In 2012, as U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Perez sued Joe Arpaio, then sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, alleging that Arpaio had implemented police procedures discriminatory to the rights of Hispanic illegal immigrants.

Hacked documents from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation make clear Perez was Soros’ featured guest at the Open Society Foundation board meeting held in New York City on May 15-16, 2014.

On Dec. 1, 2016, CNN noted that its file on Ellison, the first Muslim to be elected to the U.S. Congress, documented that “Ellison’s past writings and public statements during the late 1980s through the 1990s reveal his decade-long involvement in the Nation of Islam and his repeated defense of Farrakhan and other radical black leaders against accusations of anti-Semitism in columns and statements to the press,” though none of the records revealed Ellison making any anti-Semitic comments himself.

Ellison has published under the names Keith Hakim, Keith X Ellison and Keith Ellison-Muhammad, with conservative critics quick to note Ellison has engaged in revisionism, taking pains in recent years to distance himself from his past association with Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam, as well as his support for various anti-Israel groups.

Ellison was the candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders championed to be DNC chair, while the victory for Perez was considered an indication that Obama and Hillary Clinton remain the powers behind the throne at the helm of the DNC.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the day before the DNC vote was taken, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a longtime Democrat and a stalwart supporter of Israel, wrote an editorial in The Hill insisting he would leave the Democratic Party if Ellison was elected chair.

“Remember what happened when the Democrats moved left by nominating George McGovern, Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis — all good men,” Dershowitz cautioned. “The total combined electoral votes for these candidates would not have won a single election. There is no reason to think the country has moved so far to the left since those days that the Democrats can win by pushing even further in the direction of the hard left.”

“The self-destructive election of Keith Ellison will be hard to undo for many years.”