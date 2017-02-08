DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary; Bill to End Education Dept Introduced

On the day that Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the Secretary of Education, House Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced a short bill to abolish the Department of Education, which was established under the Carter administration in 1980. 

Massie’s legislation, HR 899, simply states, “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018.”

In a Feb. 7 statement, Massie said, “Neither Congress nor the President, through his appointees, has the constitutional authority to dictate how and what our children must learn.”

“Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development,” he said. “States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students. Schools should be accountable.”

“Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school,” said the congressman, who holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from MIT.

