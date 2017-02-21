DHS issues sweeping rules for immigration crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday released details on how it will prosecute undocumented immigrants and criminal immigrants under President Trump.

The two memos from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly expand immigration raids and the definition of criminal aliens, while diminishing sanctuary areas and enlisting local law enforcement to execute federal immigration policy.

The only Obama-era guidances left in place are those relating to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. That program is known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

In a call to explain the policy changes, officials from DHS insisted that they are not seeking to begin a program of mass deportations in the United States.

