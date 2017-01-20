Directors Guild of America: Someone's Bullying and Threatening Us Over Trump

Members of the Directors Guild of America who are working on TV coverage of the inauguration and related events tell TMZ they are being threatened by someone who has sent word out to everyone in the org … you do anything Trump-related and you’re in big trouble.

Several DGA members forwarded us an email written by a member and received by at least 66 DGA members. The author never disclosed his name, but the people we’ve spoken to say they’re almost certain it’s a DGA member in a position to hire other members. They’ve identified the person to us but we cannot independently confirm he’s the author.

The email calls Trump “the monster we all fear.” It goes on, “It is not an overstatement that he is about to destroy this country if we don’t do something about it.”

Then comes the threat … “There is no need of naming names when the Inaugural credits will tell us enough about the people who truly care about this country and those who don’t share the same ideals.”

