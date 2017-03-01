Disney Channel Cartoon Features Network's First Same-sex Kiss

A Disney Channel cartoon series aired the network’s first same-sex kiss in a recent episode.

A season two episode of Star vs. the Forces of Evil entitled, “Just Friends,” aired on the Disney XD cable network, features characters breaking into a musical about romance.

At one point (1:27) people surrounding the main characters begin kissing, with many in the crowd also appearing to deliver same-sex kisses to their gay and lesbian partners.

HeatSt.com points out this is not Disney’s first foray into homosexual activity in its shows:

Though this is the first on-screen same-sex PDA, Disney has periodically included non-heterosexual relationships in its TV shows, including a lesbian couple in Good Luck Charlie and a gay couple in Gravity Falls. Viewers also have speculated about possibly gay characters included in the films Zootopia, Finding Dory, and Frozen. Cosmopolitan has expanded the list, suggesting that The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Sleeping Beauty’s Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, and even Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston may be gay.

Disney has also reportedly been entertaining the prospect of an LGBT Disney princess, with a campaign last year urging the cartoon giant to turn the princess Elsa from the film Frozen into “a lesbian princess.”

The Disney XD cable channel admittedly “offers a mix of live-action and animated programming for kids 6 – 11 years.”