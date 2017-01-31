Documents Reveal Feds Can Surveil Anyone Based On A Vague Tip

AT ITS LOWEST level of investigative activity, on the basis of vague tips or broad intelligence interests, the FBI can follow people with airplanes, examine travel records, and analyze links between email, phone, and other records collected by intelligence agencies.

Two large FBI manuals obtained by The Intercept, one of which is classified, offer previously unreleased information about just how powerful an intelligence apparatus the FBI draws on even for low-level checks, known as “assessments.”

Assessments allow agents to look into tips or leads that don’t meet the standard for opening an investigation, which requires specific information or allegations of wrongdoing — an “articulable factual basis” for suspicion, as FBI rules put it. In an assessment, by contrast, an agent just needs to give an “authorized purpose” for their actions. Agents can open assessments “proactively,” in order to evaluate potential informants, collect intelligence about threats surrounding public events, study a field office’s geographical area, or gather information about a general phenomenon of interest to the bureau.

When assessments were made an official category in the last months of the George W. Bush administration, civil liberties advocates warned that the change eroded limits imposed on the bureau after the abuses of J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI came to light in congressional investigations in the 1970s. Those limits set high standards for the FBI’s investigations, requiring them to be tied to evidence of wrongdoing and adding layers of oversight. Advocates now say that the standard for opening an assessment is just too low, allowing for enormous amounts of information to be collected and retained even when nothing turns up.

The FBI counters that assessments offer a common-sense, expeditious means of handling tips and doing due diligence on potential threats. The bureau maintains that assessments are still subject to oversight and are usually quickly closed if they don’t meet the threshold for a more intensive investigation.

