'Doesn't seem right': Funeral home overcharges grieving families for cremation carbon tax

Image Credits: flickr, 86886338@N00.

Two grieving Alberta families have each been slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated, just days after the tax was introduced in that province.

The $100 fee was handwritten on Ed Connon’s bill when he paid to cremate his 93-year-old mother, Margaret Connon, who died Jan. 7. The funeral home staff had no explanation for him.

“I said, ‘wow.’ She just kind of looked at me and I said, ‘this doesn’t seem right’.”

​Terry MacLeod had the same thing on her bill. Her 78-year-old mother, Eunice Larson, died Jan. 1.

“It said right there — carbon tax. I didn’t want to get into a confrontation,” MacLeod said. “You just want to finalize everything.

Read more

Watch: The origins of Al Gore and the Carbon Tax Scam


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Likely First Drug-Free President In Decades

Trump Likely First Drug-Free President In Decades

Hot News
Comments
Beijing Not Amused After Tillerson Says US Will Block Chinese Access To South China Sea Islands

Beijing Not Amused After Tillerson Says US Will Block Chinese Access To South China Sea Islands

Hot News
Comments

EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Excess Diesel Emissions

Hot News
Comments

Fake News Media Doubles Down On Anti-Trump Peegate Propaganda

Hot News
Comments

Bernie Sanders Praises Trump Promise to Take On Big Pharma

Hot News
Comments

Comments