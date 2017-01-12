'Doesn't seem right': Funeral home overcharges grieving families for cremation carbon tax

Two grieving Alberta families have each been slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated, just days after the tax was introduced in that province.

The $100 fee was handwritten on Ed Connon’s bill when he paid to cremate his 93-year-old mother, Margaret Connon, who died Jan. 7. The funeral home staff had no explanation for him.

“I said, ‘wow.’ She just kind of looked at me and I said, ‘this doesn’t seem right’.”

​Terry MacLeod had the same thing on her bill. Her 78-year-old mother, Eunice Larson, died Jan. 1.

“It said right there — carbon tax. I didn’t want to get into a confrontation,” MacLeod said. “You just want to finalize everything.

