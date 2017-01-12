DOJ Watchdog to Investigate FBI’s Handling of Hillary Email Probe

The Justice Department — including the FBI — will be investigated by its own internal watchdog, the inspector general, for their actions during the 2016 presidential election, it was announced Thursday.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced that the investigation would also review FBI Director James Comey’s decision to disclose that the FBI was recommending against prosecuting Clinton for her private e-mail server and then revealing days before the election that more emails had been found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner.

Clinton and her aides blame Comey for her narrow loss to Donald Trump.

The inspector general will also also investigate whether an FBI deputy director whose wife received financial support in her state election from a close Clinton ally should have been involved in the election and whether the Department of Justice’s assistant attorney general, who was close to Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, should have been recused from matters.

