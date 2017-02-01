DoJ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not Christians, Says Source

The AP is reporting that Sally Yates was concerned that the Trump executive order favored Christians over Muslims, says one person familiar with her thinking. So it was OK for President Obama to allow in only Muslims and only a handful of Christians. So Yates had the worst of motives: to continue to keep the Christians out — the victims truly oppressed and tortured by the Muslim armies.

President Trump has the right to expect his cabinet officials to carry out his policies. He was right to fire her — she was wrong to defy him.

The left excoriated Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who refused to obey a federal court order to perform same sex marriages, and they insisted that public officials had to do their duty even if they disagreed.