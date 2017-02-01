DoJ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not Christians, Says Source

The AP is reporting that Sally Yates was concerned that the Trump executive order favored Christians over Muslims, says one person familiar with her thinking. So it was OK for President Obama to allow in only Muslims and only a handful of Christians. So Yates had the worst of motives: to continue to keep the Christians out — the victims truly oppressed and tortured by the Muslim armies.
President Trump has the right to expect his cabinet officials to carry out his policies. He was right to fire her — she was wrong to defy him.
The left excoriated Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who refused to obey a federal court order to perform same sex marriages, and they insisted that public officials had to do their duty even if they disagreed.
AP SOURCE: YATES TROUBLED THAT LAW DISADVANTAGED MUSLIMS
By Eric Tucker, and Sadie Gurman, AP, January 31, 2017:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, fired by President Donald Trump, has told others she refused to enforce his executive order on refugees because she felt it was intended to disadvantage Muslims, according to a person familiar with her thinking.
Yates knew that her firing was likely, but she did not want to resign and leave the problem unresolved, according to the person, who is familiar with the situation but was not authorized to discuss it by name. The person spoke about Yates to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Trump fired Yates Monday night in an abrupt move that has sent a clear message to his future Cabinet about his tolerance for public dissent.