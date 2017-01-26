Donald Trump: Chelsea Manning an ‘Ungrateful Traitor’

President Donald Trump reacted to a column written by Chelsea Manning, criticizing former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Terrible!”

Manning wrote that Obama should have been an unapologetic liberal, complaining that when he served in the military he heard people criticize the former president.

“The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise,” Manning wrote. “They won’t meet you in the middle. Instead, what we need is an unapologetic progressive leader.”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Video: Riot Police Applauded For Arresting Antifa Traffic Blockers

Video: Riot Police Applauded For Arresting Antifa Traffic Blockers

U.S. News
Comments
ABC Airs Promo For Show About President Being Shot During Trump Interview

ABC Airs Promo For Show About President Being Shot During Trump Interview

U.S. News
Comments

Albright: I’m ‘Ready To Register As Muslim’ To Fight Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Trump says he’ll order ‘safe zones’ for Syria, regrets not ‘taking’ oil out of Iraq

U.S. News
Comments

ABC teases Trump interview with fake image — ripped from the New Yorker?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments