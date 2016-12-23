Donald Trump Floats Boeing Proposal to Counter Lockheed Martin’s F-35

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson is seeing what Donald Trump may be prepared to do to get military procurement costs down.

“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” Trump writes on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Trump met with Hewson. “We’re just beginning, it’s a dance,” Trump told reporters after that meeting.

The latest tweet sent Lockheed shares into a tailspin. According to CNBC, they fell about two percent, losing an estimated $1.2 billion of market value.

