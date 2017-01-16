Donald Trump PRAYS with Martin Luther King's Son

President-elect Donald Trump prayed with the son of Martin Luther King Jr. at Trump Tower Monday, just days after the president-elect went after civil rights icon John Lewis on Twitter as someone who was ‘all talk.’

Trump ‘prayed with Martin Luther King III & discussed the legacy & work of his father #martinlutherkingday #MLKDAY’ tweeted incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicier Monday afternoon.

Spicer included a photograph of Trump flashing a ‘thumbs up’ and posing next to King in front of a wall of grip-and-grin photos inside Trump’s Trump Tower office. Included on Trump’s ‘me wall’ are photos of him with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Ronald Reagan, and a 1990 copy of Playboy Magazine with Trump on the cover.

The prayer and reflection came on a day when Trump hailed the ‘wonderful things’ that King stood for – following a nasty online spat with civil Lewis, who is skipping Trump’s inauguration after saying his election was ‘not legitimate’.

