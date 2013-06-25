Extradition process and justice system are too slow for would-be presidential candidate

Donald Trump, a man who has previously and may once again tout himself as a presidential candidate, believes that the American justice system is too slow and cumbersome to deal with whistleblowers like former NSA analyst Edward Snowden.

Labeling Snowden a “spy”, Trump went on Fox News to advocate his immediate “execution”.

In a vomit inducing interview with Fox and Friends, Trump, in his infinite wisdom, stated:

“You know, spies in the old days used to be executed.”

“This guy is becoming a hero in some circles. Now, I will say, with the passage of time, even people that were sort of liking him and were trying to go on his side are maybe dropping out…”

“We have to get him back and we have to get him back fast. It could take months or it could take years, and that would be pathetic.” The Donald noted.

Blatantly advocating that Snowden be assassinated, Trump suggested that the US would somehow cease to exist, should he be allowed to live and divulge secret information on government surveillance and other unconstitutional practices.

“This guy’s a bad guy and, you know, there’s still a thing called execution,” he said.

“You really have to take a strong… You have thousands of people with access to material like this. We’re not going to have a country any longer.” Trump continued.

Ironically, that reasoning was EXACTLY why Snowden went public with the material on the NSA in the first place – because he could not face living in a country that treats its own citizens like suspects and actively spies on all their communications.

Trump also labelled journalists who covered the story “disgraceful”, saying that newspapers should not have printed the details of the revelations.

Trump’s lack of understanding of the Bill Of Rights and the Fourth Amendment will not come as a surprise to regular readers, given his attacks on former Congressman Ron Paul last year.

Despite him being the most constitutionally sound presidential candidate in decades, Trump called Paul a “joke” candidate, and belittled his Libertarian outlook on foreign policy, saying Paul did not care about foreign affairs such as “if Iran has a nuclear weapon that can wipe out Israel.”

