Trump plans to repeal 'a lot of regulations and actions' from the Obama administration on day one

With less than three weeks away from Inauguration Day, Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary has revealed the President-elect plans to immediately repeal many of President Obama’s executive actions after he takes office.

On ABC’s This Week, Sean Spicer told Jonathan Karl, that the future Commander-in-chief will ‘sign a series of executive orders’ on day one, so he can do two things.

The first, Spicer said, will be to ‘repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation.’

The incoming press secretary did not say which specific actions Trump will repeal.

He added that the second thing Trump will do is bring in ‘forward thinking.’

Read more