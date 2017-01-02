Trump plans to repeal 'a lot of regulations and actions' from the Obama administration on day one

Image Credits: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

With less than three weeks away from Inauguration Day, Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary has revealed the President-elect plans to immediately repeal many of President Obama’s executive actions after he takes office.

On ABC’s This Week, Sean Spicer told Jonathan Karl, that the future Commander-in-chief will ‘sign a series of executive orders’ on day one, so he can do two things.

The first, Spicer said, will be to ‘repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation.’ 

The incoming press secretary did not say which specific actions Trump will repeal.

He added that the second thing Trump will do is bring in ‘forward thinking.’

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Video: Columbia University Students Support Female Genital Mutilation

Video: Columbia University Students Support Female Genital Mutilation

U.S. News
Comments
Associated Press Compares Trump’s Courier Proposal To Bin Laden’s

Associated Press Compares Trump’s Courier Proposal To Bin Laden’s

U.S. News
Comments

US Construction Spending Hits More than 10-year High in November

U.S. News
Comments

Assange: Obama Is ‘Obviously Trying To Delegitimize Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Obamacare Must Be Repealed AND Replaced At The Same Time

U.S. News
Comments

Comments