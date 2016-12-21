Dow 20K is just the 'tip of the iceberg' for this bull market

Back in 1999 we were just coming upon the 10,000 level in the Dow Jones Index.

The entire industry was in a bit of a frenzy, hats were worn, signs were made and the trading floors exploded with applause. The 10,000-level seemed almost unapproachable by many who started in the business back in the early eighties as I did. So, is the recent run up to 20,000 in the Dow worthy of the same attention? Yes and no.

Let’s be clear, this market run up to the 20K level has a much more solid foundation for valuation. We are not looking at a P/E which has been stretched beyond historic norms as was the case in 1999, nor are we looking at a dot com bubble ready to implode.

Read more