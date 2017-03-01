Dow passes 21,000 after Trump speech to Congress

Image Credits: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg - Getty Images.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a new high Wednesday, eclipsing 21,000 points for the first time in history.

The Dow spiked more than 300 points (1.5 percent) by 1 p.m. ET, peaking at 21,141 points at 12:30 p.m. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose roughly 1.4 percent each.

The rally came one after President Trump’s speech to Congress, in which he repeated campaign promises to cut corporate taxes and unwind Obama administration regulations without providing specifics.

Republicans and some political pundits praised Trump for communicating his long-held policy platform in an optimistic way, while Democrats said the president merely repackaged the same ideas they loathe in a gentler tone with no details.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Border Adjustment Tax: Trump’s MAGA Ace

Border Adjustment Tax: Trump’s MAGA Ace

Economy
Comments
DOW Closes At Record High On Trump Confidence

DOW Closes At Record High On Trump Confidence

Economy
Comments

Minimum Wage Massacre: Wendy’s Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costs

Economy
Comments

Broke and in Debt? Join the Club

Economy
Comments

Consumer Confidence Rises to Highest Level Since 2001

Economy
Comments

Comments