Dow passes 21,000 after Trump speech to Congress

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a new high Wednesday, eclipsing 21,000 points for the first time in history.

The Dow spiked more than 300 points (1.5 percent) by 1 p.m. ET, peaking at 21,141 points at 12:30 p.m. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose roughly 1.4 percent each.

The rally came one after President Trump’s speech to Congress, in which he repeated campaign promises to cut corporate taxes and unwind Obama administration regulations without providing specifics.

Republicans and some political pundits praised Trump for communicating his long-held policy platform in an optimistic way, while Democrats said the president merely repackaged the same ideas they loathe in a gentler tone with no details.

