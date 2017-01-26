Drain the Swamp: Trump Triggers Mass Resignations at State Dept.

The entire senior level of the State Dept. resigned on Wednesday, underscoring how the department was in step with both the Obama administration and the globalist agenda.

The mass resignations provide President Trump with a clean slate to reboot the State Dept. which, over the past few years, became synonymous with corruption and violent regime changes overseas.

Those who resigned even made the point to do so when President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was visiting the Harry S. Truman Building where the State Dept. is located.

“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as under Secretary of State John Kerry. “Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”

And it’s worth mentioning that several of those who resigned were likely part of the Clinton State Dept. and its numerous scandals.

Ironically, this has left the anti-Trump Washington Post with very few insider sources of information at State.

“[State Dept. Undersecretary] Kennedy, who has been in that job for nine years, was actively involved in the transition and was angling to keep that job under Tillerson, three State Department officials told me,” the WaPo’s Josh Rogin reported. “Then suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy and three of his top officials resigned unexpectedly, four State Department officials confirmed.”

The resignations weren’t just limited to headquarters; career foreign service officers at regional bureaus also resigned, which will cause pain in the short-term but will allow a cleaner atmosphere at the State Dept. to flourish.

