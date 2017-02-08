Drudge: ‘Republican party should be sued for fraud’

Media mogul Matt Drudge called for obstructionist Republicans to be “sued for fraud” Wednesday over their refusal to address Obamacare and tax cuts that would financially affect millions of Americans.

The proprietor of the popular news aggregator DrudgeReport.com said Wednesday Republicans were focusing on everything but the issues that affect everyday Americans.

“No Obamacare repeal,” or “tax cuts!” Drudge tweeted. “But Republicans vote to shut Warren? Only know how to be opposition not lead! DANGER”.

On Tuesday at an attorney general confirmation hearing for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to the reading of a letter written by Coretta Scott King, the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr., by Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Singling out McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, Drudge said the “Republican party should be sued for fraud. NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy,” and pleaded with them to get “Back to basics, guys!”

Drudge even questioned the Trump administration’s decision to pursue an executive order targeting “conflict minerals,” rather than fulfilling the Republican promise to repeal Obamacare, or at least rescind the mandate portion.