Duke University Training Students In Anti-Trump Activism

Duke University is sponsoring a workshop for the purpose of training students to engage in activism against President Trump’s administration.

LGBTQA activist Mandy Carter will lead the February 15 event, which is titled “Ideas for Activism in the Time of Trump.”

The university-sponsored event will focus on “Understanding the importance of the changing of hearts and minds and the changing of public policy in social justice movements,” and “How our North Carolina Moral Monday Movement can be a model of a diverse coalition that brings together social justice people to take a stand against the Trump Administration.”

One of the recommended resources on the event’s Facebook page is an online “practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.”

