Duterte: Catholic Church ‘full of s**t’

Image Credits: LUKA GONZALES/AFP/Getty Images.

The Catholic Church is “full of sh**t,” according to President Duterte who ramped up his attacks against priests and bishops in the Philippines, on Tuesday, by accusing them of corruption, womanising and other excesses.

In a speech peppered with profanities in reference to the church leaders, Duterte encouraged his audience composed of families of slain Special Action Forces to read the book “Altar of Secrets” by the late journalist Aries Rufo to know the sins of the church officials.

“I challenge you now. I challenge the Catholic Church. You are full of s**t. You all smell bad, corruption and all,” Duterte said on Tuesday.

He dared the Catholic Church officials in the country to resign and said he would do the same if they would bite.

