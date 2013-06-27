Kevin Johnson
USA Today
June 27, 2013

A federal grand jury in Boston has returned a 30-count indictment against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, charging him with three deaths in the April 15 Boston Marathon bombings and the killing of a campus police officer three days later.

The 19-year-old Cambridge, Mass., student is also charged with using a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death and the use of a firearm resulting in death.

Tsarnaev, who faces a possible death sentence if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned July 10.

