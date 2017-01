More primary school children have tried e-cigarettes than tobacco – prompting fears ‘vaping’ is acting as a gateway into smoking for youngsters.

Research by Cardiff University found 6% of primary school children aged 10 and 11 had used e-cigarettes at least once compared with 2% for the tobacco equivalent.

And e-cigarettes are also more popular with teenagers, with 12% of 11-to-16-year-olds polled saying they had tried ‘vaping’, reports Wales Online.

