Earth’s Atmosphere Can be Turned into Massive Surveillance System Using LASERS, Scientists Discover

EARTH’S atmosphere can now be turned into a massive spy lens using cutting edge technology.

BAE Systems are designing a directed energy laser system that could allow military commanders to spy on enemy activities from space.

BAE believe that within 50 years, one of their aircraft could use an “atmospheric lens” to observe people from very long distances using the Earth’s atmosphere as a tool.

The lasers temporarily change the Earth’s atmosphere into magnifying glass structures which can alter light and radio signals.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Scientists Uncover the Mystery of Tabby's Star

Scientists Uncover the Mystery of Tabby’s Star

Science & Tech
Comments
Private Company Set to Mine the Moon

Private Company Set to Mine the Moon

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Use Light to Turn Mice Into Killing Machines

Science & Tech
Comments

The Clouds of Andromeda

Science & Tech
Comments

SpaceX Returns To Flight With Successful Falcon 9 Launch, Drone Ship Landing

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments