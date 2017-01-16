Earth’s Atmosphere Can be Turned into Massive Surveillance System Using LASERS, Scientists Discover

EARTH’S atmosphere can now be turned into a massive spy lens using cutting edge technology.

BAE Systems are designing a directed energy laser system that could allow military commanders to spy on enemy activities from space.

BAE believe that within 50 years, one of their aircraft could use an “atmospheric lens” to observe people from very long distances using the Earth’s atmosphere as a tool.

The lasers temporarily change the Earth’s atmosphere into magnifying glass structures which can alter light and radio signals.

Read more