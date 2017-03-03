Eat More Home-Cooked Meals, Avoid Watching Television During Meals To Be Healthy

Do you watch television or videos while having family meals or regularly eat food from outside? If so, you are likely to be more obese than those who don’t, if a recent study is to be believed. The research was published last Friday in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Families’ mealtime practices vary, and may be associated with adults’ obesity. Adults might eat more food when they are watching TV, and meals that are not home-cooked may be less healthy than meals that are home-cooked,” lead author Rachel Tumin of the Ohio Colleges of Medicine Government Resource Center in Columbus told Reuters on Thursday. Tumin also advised switching off the television while eating. “People who may not have time to cook their own meals could still consider buying healthy foods for family meals,” she said.

The current study sample included responses of 12,842 Ohio adult residents who had eaten at least one family meal in the past week, the data for which was recorded by the Ohio Medicaid Assessment Survey in 2012.

Read more