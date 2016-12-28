Economic Jihad: ISIS Fighters Receiving Welfare Benefits From Danish Taxpayers

Denmark has discovered that 36 people who fled to join the terror cult have received handouts from the state that rack up to 672,000 kroner (~$94,000).

The municipal authorities say they will now try to track down the 29 pen-pushing militants. Seven are thought to have been killed in combat.

Karsten Honge, from the Socialist People’s Party, told local newspaper Ekstra Bladet which obtained the figures: “It is totally reprehensible.

“It is clear that you must be available to the Danish labor market when receiving cash, so you obviously do not travel abroad, and one should certainly not travel to a place where you take part in something like that.”