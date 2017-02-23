Ecuador President Blasts Plans to Kick Out Wikileaks’ Julian Assange as BUTTERING UP USA

THE outgoing President of Ecuador has waded in to a row over the future of Julian Assange after saying plans to kick the Wikileaks founder out of its embassy is just a way to butter up America.

The Australian hacker has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy in Knightsbridge, London, for nearly five years in an attempt to avoid being deported to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault, allegations he has denied.

But the 45-year-old could find himself being booted out should the right-wing candidate Guillermo Lasso, 61, get elected in the country’s presidential election, when the second round of voting takes place on April 2.

The Creating Opportunities candidate is running on a ticket of changing the status quo in Ecuador and has also pledged to boost the economy, creating one million jobs.

