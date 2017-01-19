Elephant Protein Destroys Human Cancer Cells, Researchers Say

Researchers in Utah are hoping they have found a key to fight the war on cancer using elephant protein.

Dr. Joshua Schiffman and his team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute have been studying cancer for years, hoping to find a cure for the disease.

The team discovered synthetic elephant protein actually attacks human cancer cells.

“It is remarkable. The lab is just so excited,” Schiffman said.

Researchers have been studying the blood of elephants from the Barnum and Bailey Circus and Hogle Zoo because elephants rarely get cancer.

