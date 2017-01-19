Elephant Protein Destroys Human Cancer Cells, Researchers Say

Image Credits: Megan Coughlin/Flickr.

Researchers in Utah are hoping they have found a key to fight the war on cancer using elephant protein.

Dr. Joshua Schiffman and his team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute have been studying cancer for years, hoping to find a cure for the disease.

The team discovered synthetic elephant protein actually attacks human cancer cells.

“It is remarkable. The lab is just so excited,” Schiffman said.

Researchers have been studying the blood of elephants from the Barnum and Bailey Circus and Hogle Zoo because elephants rarely get cancer.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Sitting for Too Long Ages You by 8 Years

Sitting for Too Long Ages You by 8 Years

Health
Comments
Robotic Sleeve Keeps Failing Hearts Pumping

Robotic Sleeve Keeps Failing Hearts Pumping

Health
Comments

Deadly Superbug Could Make Cancer Untreatable

Health
Comments

Drug Trials Financed by Big Pharma Less Likely to Have Negative Results

Health
Comments

Men Can Also Develop Postnatal Depression

Health
Comments

Comments