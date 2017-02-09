Elizabeth Warren 'Silenced' Again After Video Surfaces Of MLK's Wife Thanking Senator Sessions

After being silenced last night on the Senate floor during her desperate racial stunt to read disparaging remarks about now-confirmed Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, we suspect Senator Elizabeth Warren is lost for words as video surfaces of Coretta Scott King thanking Senator Sessions at the launching of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.

The racially-divisive stunt that Senator Warren tried to pull last night – by quoting a letter from the late Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr., who wrote in 1986, during Sessions’ failed confirmation hearing for a federal judgeship, that he “had used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens” as a U.S. attorney in Alabama – ended with her being silenced by Senate vote.

Tonight, we suspect she will choose to silence herself as more recent video of Coretta Scott King surfaces destroying her warrant-less claim was that King’s wife’s words framed Sessions as a bigot, as she thanks Senator Sessions for his help in the construction of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum…

As far as Senator Warren is concerned, even MLK’s niece lambasted her for playing the race card…

VIDEO: MLK’s Niece Accuses Elizabeth Warren Of Playing ‘The Race Card’ In Senate Floor Charade #TruePundit https://t.co/ROFuLytY6B — True Pundit (@true_pundit) February 8, 2017

Still what would one expect, when all you have is an ‘identity politics’ hammer, every ‘problem’ is a nail.