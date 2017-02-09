Elizabeth Warren 'Silenced' Again After Video Surfaces Of MLK's Wife Thanking Senator Sessions

Image Credits: Edward Kimmel / Flickr.

After being silenced last night on the Senate floor during her desperate racial stunt to read disparaging remarks about now-confirmed Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, we suspect Senator Elizabeth Warren is lost for words as video surfaces of Coretta Scott King thanking Senator Sessions at the launching of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.

The racially-divisive stunt that Senator Warren tried to pull last night – by  quoting a letter from the late Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr., who wrote in 1986, during Sessions’ failed confirmation hearing for a federal judgeship, that he “had used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens” as a U.S. attorney in Alabama – ended with her being silenced by Senate vote.

Tonight, we suspect she will choose to silence herself as more recent video of Coretta Scott King surfaces destroying her warrant-less claim was that King’s wife’s words framed Sessions as a bigot, as she thanks Senator Sessions for his help in the construction of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum…

As far as Senator Warren is concerned, even MLK’s niece lambasted her for playing the race card…

Still what would one expect, when all you have is an ‘identity politics’ hammer, every ‘problem’ is a nail.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Breaking: Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General

Breaking: Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General

U.S. News
Comments
'Microaggression' & 'Safe Space' Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

‘Microaggression’ & ‘Safe Space’ Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

U.S. News
Comments

No Scientific Basis For Airport Behavior Screening – TSA Internal Files

U.S. News
Comments

Intel to Invest $7 Billion in Factory in Arizona, Employ 3,000

U.S. News
Comments

Saudi Arabia Bribing Vets to Lobby Against 9/11 Bill

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments