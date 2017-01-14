Since the November 2016 election, the Democratic party, the big foundations, the offshore banks, the shadow government, the deep state and the rogue intelligence agencies have done all they can to bring down President Trump.

Alex Jones calls on Donald Trump to go on the offensive to defend against attacks that undermine our democracy and his rightful place in the Oval Office.

Alex Jones’ Emergency Message To President Donald Trump To Deter Martial Law



